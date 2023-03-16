South Yorkshire secures additional £6m funding for ‘life-changing’ health and employment scheme

A further £5.9 million funding for the Working Win scheme will allow for it to keep going for at least another two years.

The scheme supports people with health conditions to find or stay in work.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard took part in discussions with the government to secure funding to stop the scheme from being scrapped.

Oliver Coppard

So far it has supported more than 6,500 people in South Yorkshire, with the new funding expected to support a further 3,000.

It is part of the Individual Placement and Support in Primary Care (IPSPC) initiative which aims to achieve a reduction in health inequalities through equal employment.

Mr Coppard said: “When I was elected as South Yorkshire’s Mayor, I said I’d do what I could to make South Yorkshire the healthiest region in the country, and Working Win is a great example of how we’re working to tackle health inequalities in South Yorkshire.

“Too many people are held back by poor health in South Yorkshire, and are unable to stay in work or find new jobs. Working Win has been genuinely life-changing for thousands of people here, so I’m so really pleased our campaigning efforts have paid off and it’s been given further funding to keep going, and will now help thousands more people in South Yorkshire.”

Richard Stubbs, Chair of the South Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, added: “Fifteen million days of work a year are lost due to stress, anxiety and depression alone. Working Win can help by supporting those out of work or off sick with free coaching to get them to a better place in their employment journey. This brings benefits to them, to employers and to the wider community.”

Working Win is for anyone in South Yorkshire aged 18 and over, who has a physical and/or mental health condition.

People who are unemployed and seeking work, needing support to continue working, or off sick and wanting to return to work, can register for support.