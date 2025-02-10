South Yorkshire resident wins £1 million Premium Bonds jackpot.

The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced - with 36 lucky winners in South Yorkshire scooping up a combined prize total of £1,550,000 for high value prizes only.

New research from casino experts NonGamStopBets analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the February Premium Bonds prize draw were announced - one lucky person in South Yorkshire has scooped the February National Savings and Investments (NS&I) million pound jackpot.

As well as the jackpot prize, one person in South Yorkshire won £100,000, two people won £50,000, and seven people won £25,000.

Of the 36 winners from South Yorkshire, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £39,800.

At the national level, there were 1,396 winners of high value prizes for the month of February. In total £43,005,000 was won between 3,037 winners, with 2 people winning the £1m jackpot, 82 people winning £100,000, a further 164 winners scooping up £50,000, 328 securing £25,000, and 820 welcoming £10,000.

The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1000 in holdings, was South Yorkshire, whose winners received £1,550,000 with only £1,432,807 in holdings - £1,081 for every £1000 held.

Paul Hayward, CEO of NonGamStopBets commented, “With the ongoing cost-of-living challenges and economic uncertainty, many people are looking for safe and flexible ways to manage their savings. While Premium Bonds do not guarantee returns like traditional savings accounts, they remain a popular choice for those who want to safeguard their funds while having the chance to win a life-changing sum of money.”

How to see if you've won on Premium Bonds

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

You can check your account via the NS&I website.