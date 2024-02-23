News you can trust since 1925
South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner to increase Council Tax precept by 5.46 per cent

The South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s board is set to decide upon a rise in funding to undertake policing services.
By Shannon Mower
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 17:46 GMT
On Monday (26 February) the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s (PCC) board will decide upon a 5.46 per cent increase of its Council Tax precept.

The precept is a portion of Council Tax which is used to fund public services in the region.

If approved, an average band D property will see its bill increase by £13, for a total £251.04 a year towards policing services.

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner to increase Council Tax precept by 5.46 per cent.

The PCC has set a budget for £347m for 2024/5.

It comes after a public consultation which saw 44 per cent of respondents express that they would support the increase.

A further 35 per cent stated that they would accept an increase in line with inflation.

The PCC has identified several priorities for the coming year, including reducing violence against women and girls, tackling drugs, improving call response times and improving representation of the community.

