Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Monday (26 February) the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s (PCC) board will decide upon a 5.46 per cent increase of its Council Tax precept.

The precept is a portion of Council Tax which is used to fund public services in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, an average band D property will see its bill increase by £13, for a total £251.04 a year towards policing services.

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner to increase Council Tax precept by 5.46 per cent.

The PCC has set a budget for £347m for 2024/5.

It comes after a public consultation which saw 44 per cent of respondents express that they would support the increase.

A further 35 per cent stated that they would accept an increase in line with inflation.