South Yorkshire PCC offering grants of up to £10,000 to non-profit groups

The South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has opened his community grant scheme for applications.

‘Giving Back: The Commissioner’s Community Grant Scheme’ allows non-profit community groups across the region to apply for up to £10,000 each.

Any community group hoping to begin a project which addresses local crime-related issues can apply for the grant.

Dr Alan Billings

The scheme prioritises projects which aim to protect vulnerable people and tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

Activities that are funded under the scheme include young people’s skill building, supporting targeted groups such as veterans, people of colour and victims of crime, mentoring projects and education projects.

Those which tackle the consequences of crime such as dealing with fly-tipping are also included.

Grants can be used to cover areas such as staff costs, transport, equipment, resources, marketing and venue hire.

Projects should last no longer than 12 months.

The scheme is funded from the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), money confiscated by the police from criminal activity.

It is also funded in part by the PCC’s policing budget to make up the total scheme value.

In total, the PCC awards around £150,000 per year to projects, equalling almost £2 million since the scheme was launched in 2014.

The deadline to apply for a grant from the PCC is 12 noon on 30 September 2023.

Those wishing to apply can visit Grants – South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (southyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk)