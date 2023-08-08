News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

South Yorkshire PCC offering grants of up to £10,000 to non-profit groups

Community groups can now apply for grants from the region’s Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.
By Shannon Mower
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 08:36 BST

The South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has opened his community grant scheme for applications.

‘Giving Back: The Commissioner’s Community Grant Scheme’ allows non-profit community groups across the region to apply for up to £10,000 each.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any community group hoping to begin a project which addresses local crime-related issues can apply for the grant.

Dr Alan BillingsDr Alan Billings
Dr Alan Billings
Most Popular

The scheme prioritises projects which aim to protect vulnerable people and tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

Activities that are funded under the scheme include young people’s skill building, supporting targeted groups such as veterans, people of colour and victims of crime, mentoring projects and education projects.

Those which tackle the consequences of crime such as dealing with fly-tipping are also included.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grants can be used to cover areas such as staff costs, transport, equipment, resources, marketing and venue hire.

Projects should last no longer than 12 months.

The scheme is funded from the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), money confiscated by the police from criminal activity.

It is also funded in part by the PCC’s policing budget to make up the total scheme value.

In total, the PCC awards around £150,000 per year to projects, equalling almost £2 million since the scheme was launched in 2014.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The deadline to apply for a grant from the PCC is 12 noon on 30 September 2023.

Those wishing to apply can visit Grants – South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (southyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk)

All applications will be assessed by a panel consisting of the PCC’s office, Violence Reduction Unit and South Yorkshire Police.

Related topics:PCCCommunity groupsSouth Yorkshire