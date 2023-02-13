South Yorkshire’s Fire and Rescue Service’s governing Fire Authority will decide whether its Council Tax precept will rise by £5 next year.

The service faces a multi-million pound deficit in the coming years due to rising costs of goods, services, fuel and a national staff pay rise.

Council Tax precept refers to the portion of the tax that is set aside for that particular service.

The fire authority will make its decision later this month

Those in band D currently pay £77.58 for their Fire and Rescue service, which would become £82.58 if the rise is approved.

The increase equates to just under 10p per week.

It would add about £1.8 million to the service’s annual budget of £60 million.

However, the service’s annual expenditure is due to rise by £4 million, meaning they would still be working with a loss.