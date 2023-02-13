South Yorkshire fire service to decide on £5 yearly Council Tax rise
A budget meeting later this month will determine whether there will be a rise in Council Tax for fire services.
South Yorkshire’s Fire and Rescue Service’s governing Fire Authority will decide whether its Council Tax precept will rise by £5 next year.
The service faces a multi-million pound deficit in the coming years due to rising costs of goods, services, fuel and a national staff pay rise.
Council Tax precept refers to the portion of the tax that is set aside for that particular service.
Those in band D currently pay £77.58 for their Fire and Rescue service, which would become £82.58 if the rise is approved.
The increase equates to just under 10p per week.
It would add about £1.8 million to the service’s annual budget of £60 million.
However, the service’s annual expenditure is due to rise by £4 million, meaning they would still be working with a loss.
Fire Authority members will make their decision on Monday 20 February.