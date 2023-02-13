News you can trust since 1925
South Yorkshire fire service to decide on £5 yearly Council Tax rise

A budget meeting later this month will determine whether there will be a rise in Council Tax for fire services.

By Shannon Mower
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 4:19pm

South Yorkshire’s Fire and Rescue Service’s governing Fire Authority will decide whether its Council Tax precept will rise by £5 next year.

The service faces a multi-million pound deficit in the coming years due to rising costs of goods, services, fuel and a national staff pay rise.

Council Tax precept refers to the portion of the tax that is set aside for that particular service.

The fire authority will make its decision later this month
Those in band D currently pay £77.58 for their Fire and Rescue service, which would become £82.58 if the rise is approved.

The increase equates to just under 10p per week.

It would add about £1.8 million to the service’s annual budget of £60 million.

However, the service’s annual expenditure is due to rise by £4 million, meaning they would still be working with a loss.

Fire Authority members will make their decision on Monday 20 February.

