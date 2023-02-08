Seven neighbours in Mexborough are celebrating after winning £245,000 with People’s Postcode Lottery.

The South Yorkshire residents each landed a £30,000 cash prize and a £5,000 holiday.

The Postcode Lottery players on Carlyle Street won when their postcode, S64 9DE, was announced as a winner on Tuesday 7 February.

The winners have chosen to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What a wonderful surprise for our lucky seven in Mexborough! I hope they enjoy celebrating the win, have lots of fun spending the money and treat themselves to an amazing holiday.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than a billion pounds for thousands of charities and local good causes.