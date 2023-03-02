During a council budget meeting on Monday, councillors approved a 3.99 per cent rise in Council Tax and a seven per cent rise in council housing rent.

The rise in Council Tax is below the five per cent rise which was recommended nationally, and Doncaster’s rate remains among the lowest in the country.

In real terms, it will mean a rise of 77p weekly for those in band A and £1.16 for those in band D.

A rise is on the way

Additional rises in Council Tax precepts by South Yorkshire Fire and Police services mean that there will be a rise of 4.43 percent altogether for residents.

A seven per cent rise in council housing rent was also approved by councillors, which will come into effect on 3 April.

Two per cent of this will allow the council to acquire additional properties to alleviate the ongoing social housing shortage.

Some 72 per cent of residents will see a rise in their Universal Credit or Housing Benefit payments to support them with the rising cost.

Council housing rent in Doncaster will remain the lowest in South Yorkshire and one of the lowest nationally.

The budget meeting also saw several other key spends being approved, including council investments of nearly £500 million by 2027.

Parking charges at all council owned car parks are also set to be frozen.