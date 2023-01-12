Revealed: This is how much Doncaster’s MPs have declared in donations and extra income

Sky News have released a database titled The Westminster Accounts, shining light on the additional earnings of every MP in the current parliament.

The figures include earnings from secondary employment, donations from individuals or organisations and benefits such as gifts that have been converted into their monetary value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MPs must declare any single piece of additional income that totals over £100.

Here are all three MPs incomes

Their base annual income of £84,144 each or everyday expenses are not included in the figures.

The top earner out of all MPs in Parliament was former Prime Minister Theresa May, who declared approximately £2.8 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The additional earnings of Doncaster’s MPs are as follows:

Ed Miliband (MP for Doncaster North and Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary): £189,300

Advertisement Hide Ad

13 donations, gifts and secondary earnings declared by Ed Miliband MP equate to £189,300.

The largest single item was £38,950 in secondary earnings from Random House Group. This is likely related to the publishing of his book Go Big: How to Fix Our World in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highest single interests after this were donations of £20,000 from Paul Lindley, £4,000 from Unite, £2,500 from Josie Rourke and £2,000 from the GMB Union.

This figure puts him in the top 6 percent of MPs with the most financial interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Fletcher (MP for Don Valley): £40,560

Nick Fletcher MP has declared 40 donations, gifts and secondary earnings from four different sources totalling £40,560.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The largest single item declared is a donation of £5,000 from IX Wireless, a telecommunications infrastructure provider.

Several other Conservative MPs received donations from the same company around the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His other three sources of income were donations and earnings from Analogue Electrics totalling £29,560, The Carlton Club totalling £4,000 and Lawrence Tomlinson £2,000.

He is in the top 25 percent of MPs with most financial interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Rosie Winterton (MP for Doncaster Central): £5,000

The only item declared by Dame Rosie Winterton MP is a donation of £5,000 from Unite, a general trade union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is in the bottom 25 percent of MPs’ financial interests.