Thanks to Government funding, Arts Council England has announced awards totalling over £24.2 million from its Capital Investment Programme to be shared between 67 cultural organisations across the country.

An investment of £400,000 in darts, Doncaster's creative health charity, will support it to decarbonise its building The Point and make it a sustainable home for the future.

By improving the building’s insulation and airtightness, switching to renewable heating, installing solar panels, and upgrading the ventilation and cooling system, darts will reduce carbon emissions, energy use and costs and enable its creative spaces to be safe and comfortable all year round.

In its second round, the Capital Investment Programme will again deliver grants from £100,000 to £750,000 to provide much needed financial assistance to invest in equipment, digital infrastructure and technology; to acquire and adapt buildings for cultural use; and to extend and upgrade existing spaces.

The programme supports the Arts Council’s mission to ensure communities across the country have the infrastructure where creativity for everyone can thrive.

By improving access, enhancing the environmental performance of buildings, vehicles and equipment, and increasing technological capability to produce, distribute and exhibit cultural content, these projects will help secure the creative future of towns, villages and communities across Yorkshire, including in places where cultural investment has previously been too low.