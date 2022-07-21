£1M EuroMillions prize goes unclaimed in Doncaster

The ticket-holder bought their EuroMillions ticket in Doncaster and the deadline for the ticket-holder to claim their prize was at midnight on 20 July 2022.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money. However, the money will now add to the more than £30M raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's another chance to win big this Friday

Andy continued: “We’re in the middle of an amazing week for UK EuroMillions players. The UK’s biggest ever winner was created on Tuesday night (19 July) when one lucky UK ticket-holder scooped the incredible £195M jackpot and Friday night’s special EuroMillions draw will see a guaranteed 22 UK millionaires created on Millionaire Maker. Get your ticket early to be in with a chance of becoming an instant millionaire in time for the weekend!”

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.