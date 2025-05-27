Partnership in Doncaster helps support over 560 people with impartial advice

An award-winning collaboration between Citizens Advice and Yorkshire Building Society has provided assistance to over 11,900 individuals across the UK over the past four years, including more than 560 from Doncaster. This initiative has potentially unlocked more than £6.5 million in additional income for those benefiting from the advice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Doncaster, the partnership allows Yorkshire Building Society to host a Citizens Advice adviser at the branch, on Printing Office Street, two days a week. Citizens Advice offers free, impartial advice on a wide range of issues, including financial struggles, to anyone who needs it. Through this collaboration, the public can book free, confidential, hour-long appointments directly at participating branches.

Initially launched as a pilot in six branches in 2021, the programme's success, and demand for the service, have led to its expansion to over 40 percent of Yorkshire Building Society's branches. The partnership has helped people address a wide range of issues, including welfare benefits, debt, housing, and legal challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since March 2022, the Doncaster branch has assisted over 569 local people through this initiative.

Yorkshire Building Society's partnership with Citizens Advice has helped over 11,900 people across the UK.

Susan Allen, chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society, stated: “We are incredibly proud of the positive impact this service has had on thousands of people across the UK including hundreds in Doncaster.

“Through this partnership, we’ve made impartial and independent advice from Citizens Advice more accessible in our communities, making a real impact on the lives of thousands of people nationwide.”

James Woods, Chief Executive from Citizens Advice Doncaster added: "For the people we help, the cost-of-living challenges are still here. We see people come to us for advice on a wide range of issues, from housing to employment, and welfare and benefits, to name just a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our partnership with Yorkshire Building Society is crucial in bolstering the support we’re able to offer to those in need within our local communities, by providing greater access to our advisers in the heart of Doncaster.”

For more information about this innovative partnership and details of participating branches, please visit www.ybs.co.uk/citizens-advice.