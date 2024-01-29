“No significant weaknesses” in Doncaster Council’s governance, according to audit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next week, Doncaster Council will note the recommendations laid out in GrantThornton’s Auditor’s Annual Report on its services.

The report examined areas across the council including its governance and financial sustainability.

In terms of governance, it highlights several areas where the authority functions effectively.

It states that appropriate leadership is in place at the council, with committees being effectively governed by its constitution which is regularly updated.

The council aims to uphold “the highest standards of conduct and integrity” with policies to uphold standards among its staff.

It continues to state that the council’s risk management policies and internal audit committee are effective in upholding standards.

In terms of budget, the report states that the council has appropriate arrangements in place to ensure it is being adhered to, and urges it to continue to balance its budget amidst inflationary pressures.

During an Ofsted inspection in 2022, the council’s Children’s Services were marked ‘requires improvement to be good’ overall.

While an inspection has not taken place since, the audit report states that the council is making progress to improve this.

The report also monitors progress on the council’s work to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which closed in 2022.

It notes that the authority has formed a dedicated team which is in ongoing talks with operators and Peel Group to form a leasehold agreement.