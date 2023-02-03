The area was one of two in Doncaster to have bids turned down for the scheme.

Doncaster Council submitted two bids to the government, to regenerate Edlington and the Doncaster North constituency.

All bids in the South Yorkshire region except one in Barnsley were rejected.

An artist's impression of the Edlington shopping area

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher said: “Obviously I was disappointed we didn’t succeed with Round Two of Levelling Up especially as we had done so well in Round One getting £18m to revitalise the city centre.

“I now learn that every winner in Round One (bar two councils) didn’t succeed this time round. I’m determined though to pursue it again in Round Three. We’ve done the hard work. We know what is needed.