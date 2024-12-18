Household Support Funding to support those most in need across Doncaster

Government has provided City of Doncaster Council with nearly £3m from the latest round of Household Support Funding, to support households most in need with the cost of household essentials this winter.

The funding will provide support with the cost of energy and water bills, food, and wider essentials.

Households in receipt of Housing Benefit, Council Tax Reduction, Universal Credit (Housing Element) and Free School Meals (means tested) will receive a single payment detailed below.

Working-Age Households

Ros Jones.

£75 payment to childless households;

£150 payment to households with 1 or 2 dependent children;

£225 payment to households with 3 or more dependent children.

Pensioner Households

£50 payment to households receiving Pension Credit, or eligible to receive Pension Credit but have not applied;

£150 payment to households not receiving Pension Credit

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “As a council, we have aimed to reach out and support as many vulnerable households across the city as we can. We have also ensured there is support available to those pensioners who are just outside the threshold of Pension Credit and as such, no longer eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment.

“City of Doncaster Council will continue to do all we can to support those on lowest incomes including pensioners this winter and beyond.”

If you have received payments in the previous rounds of funding, and you are still eligible, then the payment should automatically have gone into your bank account by 13 December 2024, or by cheque if the council do not have your bank details. If you haven’t received the funding previously and you meet the eligibility criteria above, please visit Household Support Fund - City of Doncaster Council https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/council-tax-benefits/household-support-fund to apply online. If you would like assistance in completing the form, please contact the Benefits Team on 01302 735336.