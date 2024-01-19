Furnished tenancy scheme for social housing approved by Doncaster Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Wednesday (17 January) Doncaster Council’s cabinet unanimously approved the Furnished Tenancy Scheme, which was called a “significant anti-poverty measure”.
Those in the Platinum Band of social housing will be eligible to apply for one of several tiered furniture packages with prices ranging from £15.50 to £47 per week.
Costs will be paid weekly as part of tenants’ rent, making them eligible to be reimbursed through Housing Benefit and Universal Credit.
The first year of the scheme will be conducted in partnership with Your Homes Newcastle, which will deliver furniture to the borough weekly.
After 12 months, it will be evaluated to establish its financial viability and potential to expand to a wider group of tenants and other providers.
Tenants who enter into the scheme will be able to exit at any time or transfer their furniture if they move to another St Leger property.
Presenting the scheme to cabinet, Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones said:
“Large numbers of Doncaster residents and many of our council house tenants continue to face the cost-of-living crisis. Largely the factors that impact on this are beyond the control of our council, however where we can assist, we are committed to doing so.
“Doncaster has some of the lowest council house rents in the country, but one issues that faces some of our tenants and prospective tenants is that in addition to paying the rent and other bills, they struggle to adequately furnish their home.
“This isn’t just a Doncaster issue, but a national one. Nevertheless, it’s an issue that we can expect to act on locally and help some of our tenants ensure they have the basics of a reasonably furnished home including both furniture and white goods.
“We see this as a significant anti-poverty measure, this is because the cost of leasing furniture can be met from the housing element of people’s benefits, and as a result it helps tenants avoid the need to purchase furniture outright or pay expensive credit charges.”