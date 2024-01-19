Furnished tenancy scheme for social housing approved by Doncaster Council

Councillors have approved a scheme which will allow high priority social housing tenants to lease furniture as part of their rent agreements.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday (17 January) Doncaster Council’s cabinet unanimously approved the Furnished Tenancy Scheme, which was called a “significant anti-poverty measure”.

Those in the Platinum Band of social housing will be eligible to apply for one of several tiered furniture packages with prices ranging from £15.50 to £47 per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Costs will be paid weekly as part of tenants’ rent, making them eligible to be reimbursed through Housing Benefit and Universal Credit.

A new scheme has been approved.

The first year of the scheme will be conducted in partnership with Your Homes Newcastle, which will deliver furniture to the borough weekly.

After 12 months, it will be evaluated to establish its financial viability and potential to expand to a wider group of tenants and other providers.

Tenants who enter into the scheme will be able to exit at any time or transfer their furniture if they move to another St Leger property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presenting the scheme to cabinet, Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones said:

“Large numbers of Doncaster residents and many of our council house tenants continue to face the cost-of-living crisis. Largely the factors that impact on this are beyond the control of our council, however where we can assist, we are committed to doing so.

“Doncaster has some of the lowest council house rents in the country, but one issues that faces some of our tenants and prospective tenants is that in addition to paying the rent and other bills, they struggle to adequately furnish their home.

“This isn’t just a Doncaster issue, but a national one. Nevertheless, it’s an issue that we can expect to act on locally and help some of our tenants ensure they have the basics of a reasonably furnished home including both furniture and white goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad