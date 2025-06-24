Doncaster Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) is set to protest outside an MP’s office against the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Bill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TUSC have organised the event outside Sally Jameson MP’s office at Frenchgate’s main entrance, 18 St Sepulchre Gate, on Tuesday Juloy 1 between 5-6.15pm.

TUSC demand all Labour MPs representing Doncaster residents vote against the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Bill, designed to restrict access to PIP and to reduce the sickness element (LCWRA) of UC. They believe this is shameful anti-worker and anti-working-

class legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition to protest outside MP’s office against the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Bill.

Mick Suter and Karen Anne Marie of the TUSC both claim PIP and said: “Over a decade of austerity has forced disabled people into even greater poverty, and these cuts will only exacerbate the underlying barriers and widespread discrimination that still shut disabled people out of the workplace.

“Our experiences and knowledge of this sector can provide vital insight into the catastrophic impact the proposed welfare cuts are likely to have. The benefit system is already a punitive, degrading, and impoverishing system that has cost lives through assessments, sanctions,

and disallowance of benefits. These cuts will only worsen that reality.”

Mick went on to say: “Cuts kill - particularly as hundreds of thousands more are pushed into poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only will these cuts cause increased financial hardship for some of those made vulnerable by a disabling society, but will also add considerable expenses and a much-increased workload to workers in several sectors. This is because more people will be plunged into debt.

“More people will be served with eviction notices, as they won’t be able to pay their rent/bedroom tax/service charges). In many cases, disabled workers on PIP will be faced with the possibility that they will no longer be able to afford to service the additional needs that enable them to remain in the workforce.

“Cutting incomes will push people further from work, just as sanctions do. This will create misery and resentment in addition to requiring further public services and resources.

“The Government’s Disability Policy thinktank forecast that the cuts will lead to £1.2bn in extra costs for the NHS and local care services provided by councils, raising the alarm for both councillors and MPs whether the cuts will backfire even on their own economic terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cuts to support, for disabled people could push a quarter of a million people into poverty by the end of the decade, including 50,000 children,

according to Government figures.

“Benefit cuts harm all working class people, increasing conditionality and forcing us to tolerate exploitative work and accept poorer terms and conditions. The scapegoating of benefit claimants intensifies division and competition and weakens solidarity in our communities.

“Local government departments have faced cut after cut and already struggle to have enough staff or resources to support more in need. The voluntary sector has been needed to act up for several years to plug gaps due to Tory austerity, and currently struggles to meet demand.

“Funding for debt advice has been reduced and there is insufficient support to help the current number of people with debt and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rich are getting richer the poor are getting poorer. The Labour government is continuing the policies of Austerity that the previous Tory Government pursued.”

Doncaster TUSC believes Labour should be making the political choice to tax extreme wealth in society, redressing the runaway inequality that has seen the 50 richest families in Britain own more wealth (over £500bn) than half of the rest of the population.

Mick concluded: “We commend the Independent MPs that have submitted an amendment to Parliament to decline a second reading of the bill, and those who have pledged to vote against the bill. We demand that the Government withdraws these cuts, or the Labour Party will be turning its back on workers and working-class communities across the country.”