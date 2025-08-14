Doncaster thespian raising funds to support her on a National Youth Theatre course

A Doncaster thespian is trying to raise funds to support her on a National Youth Theatre course with aims of becoming an actor.

Louise Coggrave, aged 22, from Balby, who attended McAuley Catholic High School and Hall Cross Academy, has been selected for one of just 18 places, out of 1,200 applicants, for the National Youth Theatre (NYT) of Great Britain REP Company 2025/2026.

The REP aims to prepare NYT Members for a successful career as an actor. REP members have previously been mentored by industry professionals and received Q&As and classes from visiting tutors and partners including the National Theatre, BBC Radio Drama, and the Royal Court to name a few.

Previous NYT alumni include Daniel Craig, Sir Daniel Day-Lewis, Colin Firth, Rosamund Pike, Orlando Bloom, Catherine Tate, Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Ben Kingsley, Sir Derek Jacobi, Timothy Dalton, Matt Lucas, Hugh Bonneville and Matt Smith.

Louise Coggrave.

Louise has set up a fundraising page with a target of £3,000 to make her dream come alive.

She told the Free Press: “I have been selected out of 1,200 applicants to join the cohort of 18: This year’s National Youth Theatre REP Company. I am so very excited to finally start training to professionally actualise my acting dreams.

“The NYT REP Company is free, which is amazing, but although the course is free to do, living in London is not. A Doncaster babe moving to London ahhhhh!

“NYT REP is a full-time and intensive course so I won't be able to work for the duration of the course so, I am fundraising to raise money to go towards rent, utilities, and food expenses while I do the course.

Louise, aged 14, in 2017, in a production of Les Mis.

“Coming from a low-income, working class background. I am proud of my journey from Durham University to the REP. And, I wanna reach as many people to donate if they can to help me get to London.”

She continued: “The first two months of the course will be training with a break at the end of November which will give me a chance to do more fundraising or work. We pick back up at the start of January up until May, we will do two plays performing them in the UK; one of which will be in the West End. And then also a short film too, a new addition to this years REP and to mark the 70th anniversary of the Youth Theatre as a whole. An exciting time to be apart of the REP!”

Louise has been acting since she was eight-years-old, training on Fridays at a local drama school.

She said: “I fell in love with the craft. I wasn't too confident as an actor growing up. Nethertheless, it gave me an outlet to express myself as times were tough during my younger years. My dream was to go to drama school at 18, but as a working-class girlie, it was too expensive.

“A Politics degree seemed plausible as a landing mat, "just-in-case". Durham Student Theatre, however, gave me so much confidence as an actor. Now, at 22, with heaps more autonomy. This career path is more to me. It is a spiritual practice, where I can alchemise emotions and understand myself and humanity so much more.”

If you would like to help Louise you can visit her fundraising page HERE.