It was announced on Saturday (30 September) that Doncaster will become one of 55 areas across the country to receive £20 million as part of the government’s Plan for Towns.

Announced by Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove MP, the scheme is the latest in a series of levelling up policies.

It will reward a total £1.1 billion to “overlooked” towns across the UK, the majority of which voted for Brexit during the 2016 referendum.

Michael Gove MP during his visit to Edlington with Nick Fletcher MP.

Funding will be allocated to Doncaster Council over a ten year period, to be spent on local priorities such as reviving high streets, tackling anti-social behaviour and improving transport.

Local people will be consulted on how the money is spent through the formation of Town Boards which will be led by local employers, community leaders and local authority figures.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, the constituency’s first Conservative representative, welcomed the announcement online: “I am often asked “What have you got to show from being Doncaster’s first ever Conservative MP in 55 years?” Here is your answer.

“I speak to Ministers. I ask Ministers to come to Doncaster to see for themselves why we need Government help. [Michael Gove] came to Edlington because I asked him.

“Let’s hope that this new opportunity to turn around our town centre will not be wasted. Government is helping [Doncaster Council].

“£24.8m for the Town Deal. £18.6m Levelling Up money. Now another £20m. £Millions. All to the Labour Council.

“It is trusting our Labour controlled [council] to make the right decisions. I have been critical of them as they’ve not made the right decisions historically. Let’s hope they use this new money in the right way this time. Free parking? Safer streets?”

Mr Fletcher previously gave Mr Gove a tour of the town of Edlington to call for regeneration of the area, which has the highest crime rate of any town in South Yorkshire.