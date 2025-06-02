Doncaster Royal Infirmary to receive £3,171,000 funding along with two borough schools for improvements.

Patients and pupils across the North East and Yorkshire are set to benefit from over £144 million worth of essential maintenance fixes being rolled out at hospitals and schools. Among those is Doncaster Royal Infirmary which is set to receive £3,171,000 funding.

42 hospitals, mental health units and ambulance sites will be handed more than £118 million to tackle long-term problems such as leaky pipes, poor ventilation and electrical issues, helping to prevent thousands of cancelled operations and appointments.

And children at 59 schools and sixth forms will benefit from over £26 million for projects like fixing crumbling roofs and removing dangerous asbestos – restoring pride in our classrooms and undoing years of dangerous neglect.

The funding is part of the government’s mission to fix the dire state of public service infrastructure it inherited and deliver investment and reform through its Plan for Change.

It will help people benefit from better services and facilities across the health system, and supporting children to get the best start in life.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, said: “A decade and a half of underinvestment left hospitals crumbling, with burst pipes flooding emergency departments, faulty electrical systems shutting down operating theatres, and mothers giving birth in outdated facilities that lack basic dignity.

“We are on a mission to rebuild our NHS through investment and modernisation.

“Patients and staff deserve to be in buildings that are safe, comfortable and fit for purpose. Through our Plan for Change, we will make our NHS fit for the future.”

Fixing the backlog of maintenance at NHS hospitals will help prevent cancellations, with services disrupted over 4,000 times across England in 2023/24 due to issues with poor quality buildings.

This includes Doncaster Royal Infirmary which is being handed £3,171,000 for fire safety works.

The funding will also support schools and sixth form colleges that urgently need repairs – giving parents the confidence that their children are learning in safety and comfort.

Local schools benefiting are Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy which is to receive cash for an urgent nursery block replacement and Green Top in Thorne for roofing works.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: “The defining image of the school estate under the previous government was children sitting under steel props to stop crumbling concrete falling on their heads. It simply isn't good enough.

“Parents expect their children to learn in a safe warm environment. It’s what children deserve, and it is what we are delivering.

“This investment is about more than just buildings - it's about showing children that their education matters, their futures matter, and this government is determined to give them the best possible start in life.”

Funding is part of a wider £2.1 billion investment into the school estate this year, almost £300 million more than the previous year, to fix the foundations of our school estate, as the government forges on with delivering for the public through our Plan for Change - by investing in our children, their futures and the future of this country.

Last year Langley Park Primary in Maidstone received funding to replace their roof, ensuring warm, dry, energy efficient classrooms for their staff and pupils.

Langley Park Primary said: “The funding has enabled us to enhance our school environment, ensuring that our students have access to safe, warm, and dry facilities.

“These improvements have not only transformed the physical aspect of our school but have also fostered a more conducive learning atmosphere, allowing our pupils to focus on their education without being distracted by adverse environmental conditions.”

This investment will deliver energy efficient, warm classrooms with safe outdoor spaces that are not just fit for lessons, but for the future. Creating a welcoming and supportive school environment for generations of children so they can achieve and thrive as they progress through their education.

The school and hospital funding packages were confirmed in last year's Autumn Budget, in which an extra £26 billion was secured for the NHS.

Simon Corben, Director and Head of Profession for NHS Estates and Facilities at NHS England, said: “I welcome this funding as a long-overdue step toward tackling the unacceptable state of parts of the NHS estate. Too many buildings have been allowed to fall into disrepair, putting patient safety and staff working conditions at risk.

“It is now vital that NHS England and local leaders deliver - every pound must be spent wisely, with clear accountability and a laser focus on improving frontline care.”

The government has already delivered over 3 million additional NHS appointments since June 2024, exceeding its 2 million target. Additionally, over 1,000 GP surgeries are being modernised to enable 8.3 million more appointments annually.

It has also invested in new technology, including 13 DEXA scanners delivering 29,000 extra bone scans and £70m in radiotherapy machines delivering up to 27,500 additional treatments per year by March 2027.

A further £1.4 billion will back the acceleration of the School Rebuilding Programme this year, with a commitment to kickstart projects at 100 schools this year alone.

Rejuvenating the school estate by delivering new, high-quality buildings that are not just energy efficient but fit for all pupils needs.

This will provide high-tech facilities that will raise the standards of education through new sports halls, IT rooms, school kitchens and playgrounds that children and staff can enjoy for years to come.

Projects across schools and hospitals will be delivered during the 2025 to 2026 financial year, with the first upgrades expected to begin this summer.