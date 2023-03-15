Doncaster MP welcomes £1.8m government funding for vulnerable families in borough

Nick Fletcher MP discussed the latest round of the Supporting Families programme which will fund key workers to help people with housing, education and substance misuse.

Doncaster Council will receive £1,812,133 to be allocated across the borough including Fletcher’s Don Valley constituency.

It is part of a total £233 million allocated to local authorities across the country.

Rishi Sunak

This latest round of funding will support around 100,000 additional families in 2023-4.

Mr Fletcher said: “The Conservatives have made huge progress improving outcomes for families but sadly there are still families struggling with insecure housing, substance misuse and other challenges.

“That is why I am delighted the Supporting Families Programmes is being expanded into its tenth year so vulnerable families in Don Valley will benefit from a share of £1,812,133 funding to provide tailored keyworker support to help them turn their lives round.”

The fund was first launched by the government in 2013.

A spending review in 2021 led to a real-terms uplift of 40 per cent to account for new issues.

The Hard Up survey of 2022 revealed that citizens in Doncaster are the 8th most vulnerable in the country to problems surrounding poverty and employment.

