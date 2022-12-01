Doncaster MP urges residents to check if they are entitled to energy bills support

Dame Rosie Winterton MP met with British Gas and its parent company Centrica to discuss the support available to households earlier this week.

It comes as energy bills have risen by an average of 54 percent, with more rises due next year.

The MP, who represents Doncaster Central, has urged local residents to see what support they can get if they are struggling to meet the rising costs.

Are you entitled to help?

British Gas, which is the largest energy provider, has set up an energy support fund which is available to anyone regardless of their gas provider.

The £50 million package allows for anyone with an energy debt between £250 and £750 to apply for a support grant.

The British Gas Energy Trust also offers advice, energy efficiency measures and fuel vouchers to people across the country.

Dame Rosie said: “With the energy price cap set to increase and the Energy Price Guarantee rising in April, households are facing difficult times. It is important that people are aware of the support available which can help them manage household finances.

“Regardless of who your energy supplier is, I’d encourage people to speak to their energy supplier if they are starting to struggle, and find out if they are able to access support from organisations like the British Gas Energy Trust.”

She met with British Gas engineer Amy Gray who also gave the following advice to residents:

Bleed your radiators if you notice cold spots at the top by turning a radiator key in the valve. Shut out the cold with draught excluders and sealing joins around doors and windows. Turn off radiators in rooms not in use. Furnish for warmth by avoiding covering radiators, and utilise thick rugs and curtains. Insulate pipes so they don’t lose heat. Cover a thin sheet of card with tinfoil and place it behind radiators to reflect heat back into the room. Keep the heat between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius.

To find out more about the British Gas Energy Support Fund, visit: https://www.britishgas.co.uk/british-gas-energy-support-fund.html

