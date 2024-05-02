Doncaster is ranked 7th for the most affordable city to move to
With this in mind Bramlett Residential https://bramlettresidential.com/ were curious to find out where first time home buyers could move to if they were interested in more bedrooms and didn’t want to limit their options.
And so based on a recent statistic that revealed first time buyers spend on average £288,000 on their first home in the UK, they can reveal that Doncaster is the seventh best city for first time buyers who want to spend less than the average £288,000, with the average property costing £181,451 which is 37 per cent less than the total average around the whole of the UK.
Eric Bramlett, Founder of Bramlett Residential's comment: "Despite the ongoing decreases to the housing market in the UK up until April of 2024, buying a house in the UK still feels like an impossible task to many if you're looking in the wrong places. From this data, we can see that there are up to 41 cities with affordable housing that goes below the £288,000 average.
“That is 1,822 available homes ranging from flats to terraced and semi detached properties. A style for every person’s needs and wants. First time buyers might not want to be limited to just a two bed property, so it’s important that we share that there are different styles suitable for all. Whilst we know that getting onto the property ladder can be tough, knowing what’s available and having that choice can hopefully help everyone who is looking.”
