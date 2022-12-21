Martin McCarthy, from Doncaster, won a new BMW X1 xDrive23d X-Line worth £40,975 after entering the competition to win a car for his wife, Karen.

Martin, who has invented a bicycle puncture repair kit, discovered his stunning prize also included £50,000 cash in the boot of the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 65-year-old was surprised by BOTB’s Christian Williams who turned up on his doorstep to tell him he was this week’s Dream Car Competition winner.

Christmas came early

A regular BOTB player, Martin watches all the surprise videos of the winners, but never thought he would be the one getting the surprise of a lifetime.

“I have entered for a few years and came close on several occasions. To finally win is absolutely fantastic,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I picked this car for my wife as she wanted an upgrade on the car she’s got and I thought it was just the right size for her. She drives the grandkids around so needs something bigger.

“I used to have a BMW. I had it from new and ran it until it failed. They are lovely cars and I’m so pleased we have got another one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Property landlord Martin said he will be using the money to help pay off a family holiday.

“The money is brilliant and has just come at the right time, especially with the tough year we have had with the economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had already booked a family holiday to Turkey so this will help pay off the rest of it.

“We’ve also had a lot of money go out recently. I have invented a patented bicycle puncture repair kit called Cycle Mate which is available on Amazon and has needed financing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The X-Drive is full of all the latest technology, including a swanky double screen and voice activated controls.

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £48m-worth of cars so far.