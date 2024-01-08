The Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has shared her hopes for the borough in 2024 ahead of the upcoming yearly budget.

What are your resolutions for Doncaster in 2024?

“My number one priority is seeking to get the airport open, and has been since it closed.

“Also, to get all the schemes we’re partway through completed in 2024; completion of the works at the Corn Exchange at Doncaster Markets, reopening of Thorne Leisure Centre following significant upgrades, demolition of the old central library and renovation of Copley House and the former St James’ Baths, or what we will call the New Baths.

“Work is commencing on a Doncaster Town Deal building adjacent to the railway station, the Stainforth Town Deal, and remediation works on Doncaster Waterfront, which is one of the largest brownfield sites in the country.

“I want to support the residents and businesses, it will be again an incredibly challenging year; continued cost-of-living crisis, threat of economic recession on the horizon, and we need government support.

“We have massive potential and a vision for a prosperous future, what we lack is government backing at the moment. So my resolution is to drive forward our city and our borough within the limited resources we are getting.”

Do you believe the cost-of-living crisis will continue to have the same impact, potentially more, or will we begin to see it ease for residents this year?

“The cost of living is still impacting greatly, many food banks are still being utilised by people, where you’ve got one or two members of the family working and still requiring top-ups, so we’re doing all we can.

“We’re hopeful within some of our budgets to ease some of these pressures where we can but we’re being hit by inflation as well.”

With a general election likely to take place this year, what are your hopes and how could this shape Doncaster?

“We want all public sector services to be funded properly; the NHS, the police, fire service and of course local government to be funded adequately to meet the demands of residents and businesses.

“We were promised levelling up, but I’m afraid there’s been no levelling up for Doncaster. Generally speaking, local authorities in the north are being hit far harder than those in the south, because they don’t take into account the deprivation indices.

“Doncaster has been impacted massively, we’ve lost around £105 million per year [from government funding cuts to revenue budgets] and the rough £20 million that comes in now makes no impact when that amount has been lost.

“The last funding boost that we got was £2 million over ten years. Although any sum of money is welcome, it’s still not making up for the massive amount that we’ve lost and what we require to drive forward.”

As this year’s budget approaches, can you share any details on areas the council has prioritised for funding?

“Like many other authorities, 67 percent of our budget goes on adults and children’s care including public health; we have got to prioritise those, we have got to look after our vulnerable children and aging.

“Of course government hasn’t done what they should, they shouldn’t put back onto local authorities for adult social care. When this is added onto council tax it hits the lowest earners, it’s a levy we’re having to put onto our council tax payers because of government not dealing with social care.”

Councillors will vote on yearly budgets and Council Tax on 26 February.

Do you have any updates on Doncaster Sheffield Airport? when can we expect to see the next steps in the process to find an investor?

“I’ll be doing an update at the next full council on where we are with DSA; we’re still hopeful, we’re still progressing along.

“We’re looking at the different parties who would actually operate the airport and making sure we would get the right company that can work alongside us to drive what would be a fantastic economic boost to Doncaster and South Yorkshire.