Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has written to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt demanding that he delivers a fair deal for the city.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The letter comes ahead of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement on November 22, in which he will set out the government’s spending priorities and has the opportunity to reverse the damaging Conservative cuts that have left many public services struggling to survive.

Since 2010 the government has repeatedly cut funding to councils, leaving an increasing number of councils warning that they could effectively go bankrupt in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cross-party Local Government Association have warned that a combination of rampant inflation, rising homelessness, and the increased cost of delivering services such

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

as children’s social care mean councils are facing a £4bn funding gap by March 2025.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “Doncaster deserves a fair deal. Government funding cuts have been unfairly targeted at areas like Doncaster.

"Conservative governments have cut funding to Doncaster by £106m (27 per cent) in real terms spending power since 2010, which is equivalent to a cut of £340 per resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfunded pressures are pushing council finances to the brink. Local family finances are still recovering from the Conservative government’s disastrous decisions that crashed our economy last year. The government should take responsibility for funding local services, rather than once again forcing councils to increase council tax bills.”