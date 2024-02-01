Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday (30 January) Doncaster Council published Mayor Ros Jones’ budget proposals for the upcoming year and onwards.

The proposal includes a capital investment budget of £506.6m by 2028, with plans to spend £193.1m in 2024/5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capital investment refers to significant schemes and projects to improve the borough rather than everyday expenditure.

Doncaster Council Civic Office.

Projects proposed include the regeneration of areas across the borough, highways improvements, council house building and flood prevention.

Under the plans, £19.9m will be spent to improve the Doncaster Station Gateway through extending walkable public space and constructing modern sustainable buildings in the surrounding area.

Another key investment will include £14.4m to refurbish The Dome, focusing on the lagoons and entrance area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some £13m is proposed to convert Greens Way in Mexborough from a ‘bypass’ into a ‘town street’ through the creation of an active travel corridor and street landscaping.

Stainforth will also see improvements to its town centre and construction of a new station gateway and community hub, costing £20.9m.

In housing, the council aims to invest £70m into its Council House Building Programme which aims to deliver a substantial number of new social homes.

Some £34m will be invested in acquiring social housing, while £127.3m will be spent on improving and maintaining existing homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work will be undertaken to manage flood risk in areas such as the city centre, Bentley, Conisbrough, High Melton and Tickhill at a cost of £10.2m.

Other schemes will include improvements to all gypsy and traveller sites, highway resurfacing and funding to adapt over 1,800 homes for the disabled.

The council has also proposed to spend £1.6m to produce a Net Zero Carbon masterplan and fund sustainable projects.

The budget will be voted upon by Doncaster Council’s cabinet next week ahead of a vote of full council on Monday, 26 February.