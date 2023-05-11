Doncaster Council paid out nearly £250,000 in personal injury compensation in one year

From April 2022 to April 2023, Doncaster Council paid £249,512 to their staff and residents in personal injury compensation.

The data was collected through a Freedom of Information request submitted by personal injury solicitors Legal Expert.

Over the time period, 117 personal injury claims were made against the council.

Doncaster Council offices

Causes of the claims included injuries from bollard, drain cover, equipment, footpath and road defects, injury from falling objects, noise and lifting, and failed repairs, among others.

Councils have a duty of care for the public spaces under their control, such as highways, paths and open spaces.

They also need to protect their staff from sustaining harm at work, due to the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.