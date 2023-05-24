Doncaster community groups invited to apply for up to £5,000 for environmental projects

The latest round of Environmental Pride Funding allows local groups to apply for up to £5,000 for their initiatives.

Projects must demonstrate that they both support the natural environment and make a difference to their community.

The fund is a joint initiative by City of Doncaster Council, Get Doncaster Moving and St Leger Homes.

Your project could be the next to benefit from funding

Funding will be split into two categories, with groups able to apply for one or both.

Category 1 funding from £100-£5000 is available for projects that provide physical improvements to the environment.

Category 2 funding up to £1000 is available for projects involving hosting an event in a public open space that contains a physical element such as walking.

This category is a new initiative by Get Doncaster Moving to encourage residents to be more active.

Community groups who secure funding can also request support such as extra volunteers, business advice, consultation with council officers, promotion and materials.

Cabinet member for Sustainability and Waste at City of Doncaster Council, Cllr Mark Houlbrook said: “It’s been a delight to see first-hand what previous successful applicants of this funding have been able to create – not just with the funding, but with the support of extra volunteers and council support.

“This help is there for all. Even if you haven’t yet formed a community group and are just looking to get something going in your community, get your interest in, let us know and if nothing else we can support you in the creation of that group and get that project or event started.”

Chief Executive at St Leger Homes, Dave Richmond added: “We’re delighted to be involved once again in this amazing project. It’s been fantastic to see some of the great work our tenants and communities have done with the funding and support so far – I can’t wait to see the results this time around.”

Successful applicants include the Bawtry and Austerfield for Health and Wellbeing community group, who were able to set up a community allotment.

Community Connector for Bawtry and Austerfield Wellbeing Project, Lorna Bagilhole, said: “The Bawtry and Austerfield Wellbeing group was set up to help the community provide clubs and activities to promote the health and wellbeing and it was my job to find a gap in our provision really, (find) what was happening already, (find) where the gaps are and this was a gap.

“There was nothing for the community, outdoors, gardening, so we were given the plot by the town council, and it’s grown from there.”

Applications are open to groups such as charities, community and Friends of groups, not-for-profit businesses, schools, parish councils, and tenant clubs.

An initial expression of interest survey can be found here: https://www.yourlifedoncaster.co.uk/environmental-pride

A drop in session for more information will be held on 30 May at the Civic Building, from 1pm to 4pm.

Those interested can sign up here: Environmental Pride Application Drop-In Tickets, Tue 30 May 2023 at 13:00 | Eventbrite