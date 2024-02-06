Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Council’s cabinet will vote whether to approve a rise in the local authority’s council tax by 4.99 per cent next week.

Of the rise, 2.99 per cent will be used for the council’s general budget, while two per cent is a government allocated precept ring-fenced for adult social care.

Doncaster Council will continue to have one of the lowest tax rates in the country, after having the ninth lowest rate in 2023/4.

Council tax for the average band D property will increase by £78.41 under the plans, to a total of £1,649.73 per year.

Tax for band A properties will rise by £52.27, to a total £1,099 per year.

The increase will generate an additional £7.3m for the council, a figure officials say is “required to meet budgetary pressures.”

Since 2010, the council has seen its core government funding reduce by 25 per cent, compared to a national average of 19 per cent.

This equates to a real terms reduction of £344 per resident.

The portion of funding spent on children and adult’s services has increased significantly during this time period, with over 67 per cent being spent in this area in 2023/4.

Several local authorities are set to trigger a referendum by proposing a council tax increase above the recommended five per cent, for the first time in history.

Cabinet will vote on the proposed rise next week ahead of a vote of full council on Monday, February 26.