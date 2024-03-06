Council set to accept £17.9m for Doncaster North Levelling Up projects

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next Wednesday (13 March) the council’s cabinet is set to accept £17,950,341 from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The funding, which was awarded in Round 3 of the department’s Levelling Up scheme, will be used to undertake several regeneration projects in the Doncaster North constituency.

Some £12.5 million will be used to transform Mexborough town centre through street and building improvements and the development of new public spaces.

Mexborough Regen 1.

Aesthetic improvements will include renovation of the frontage of 20 properties, surface treatments, street furniture and planting.

Several town centre gateways including the library and market buildings will be renovated.

Safety upgrades will be made to lighting and CCTV, and junctions will be modified to improve pedestrian safety and access.

To improve resident wellbeing, several new public spaces will be created alongside active travel link to health, sports and social facilities.

In Moorends, around £3.9 million will be spent to transform the area and give priority to pedestrians and cyclists.

Changes will include new public art, street and shop enhancements, and significant planting in streets and green spaces.

New walking and cycling routes will be developed to link to green spaces, while traffic calming measures will be implemented.

In Woodlands, the Brodsworth Miners Welfare Institute will receive a £1.5 million refurbishment.

The Grade II listed building will receive repairs and upgrades such as improved street frontage and a new Youth Zone facility on the ground floor.

This will provide access to sports, arts, and music activities for young people.

The bid was first submitted during Round 2 of the Levelling Up scheme alongside a bid for Edlington, however these were both rejected.

In November 2023, Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young MP wrote to Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband to confirm that the Doncaster North project had been awarded funding under Round 3 of the scheme.

As the projects will begin nearly a year on from the initial bid, the council will revisit what is achievable with the funding due to inflation.