Community groups in Doncaster invited to apply for Co-op funding support

Co-op’s Local Community Fund has supported over 30,000 local community projects across the UK since its launch in 2016, and charities and organisations, who play a vital role in the wellbeing of communities, can apply up until 11 June to be considered for the next round of funding.

The Co-op's support comes at a much-needed time, with insight from over 3,000 local community causes across the UK showing that more than eight-in-10 (84%) of local groups have seen a jump in demand for their services through the cost-of-living crisis.

Co-op is looking to continue to support projects that have an impact and make a difference locally and, align with Co-op’s vision of co-operating for a fairer world, with a focus on:

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op

• Bringing people together to access food: Such as community fridges, allotments, and cookery classes

• Helping to improve people’s mental wellbeing: Including sporting activities and, clubs and societies that promote mental well-being and build social connections

• Creation of opportunities for young people to be heard and make a difference: For example, youth groups and forums that work to build confidence, employability and, life skills

• Enabling communities to save and restore nature or tackle climate change: With examples including community gardens, tree planting, energy schemes, re-wilding, and sustainable transport