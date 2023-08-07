Club 3000 Bingo in Doncaster celebrates its biggest jackpot win ever as lucky local lady scoops £50,000

Club 3000 Bingo took over the club which is based at East Laith Gate in Doncaster city centre earlier this year and appear to have really brought some luck to the town it is the first time the club has ever won the National Bingo Game Jackpot Prize in over 30 years.

Club 3000 Bingo who are the largest independent operator in the UK have already spent over £750,000 on the club since the takeover in April this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner who wants to remain anonymous is 59 years of age has been playing bingo for many years and is a regular at Club 3000 Doncaster coming along twice a week to the club.

Club 3000 Doncaster manager who is Donna Elkin said: “We were all so excited to celebrate the win alongside our winner. The atmosphere in the club was electric, everyone was so happy for her, we can’t wait for the party where she will officially receive her presentation cheque for £50,000!”