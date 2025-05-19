City of Doncaster Council is highlighting the dangers of using illegal money lenders, while also promoting the trusted forms of assistance that are available to borrowers who have been targeted here, as part of a national awareness campaign.

Stop Loan Sharks Week is being coordinated by England’s Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT).

Dedicated to both the identification and prosecution of illegal lenders — as well as to offering comprehensive support for those who have borrowed money from them — the IMLT was initially piloted in Birmingham back in 2004.

Since then, it has grown into a reputable scheme that is run across the entire country.

Its team of highly trained professionals (who collectively have experience in the police force, debt advice organisations, and various other relevant bodies) work closely in partnership with local trading standards services, like the one run by City of Doncaster Council.

Together, they investigate individuals who are suspected of improperly operating in the consumer credit market and also raise awareness of the telltale signs that can be used to spot them.

As part of this ongoing collaboration, City of Doncaster Council is taking part in this year’s Stop Loan Sharks Week.

The theme of the 2025 campaign is “We’re Here Whenever You’re Ready”, with the emphasis being on promoting the compassionate, supportive approach that is taken whenever victims of illegal lending come forward to bravely report what is happening to them.

Councillor Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Environment, Housing and Safer Communities said: “We’re proud to work alongside the Illegal Money Lending Team to address this serious issue.

"Loan sharks prey on some of the most vulnerable people in our society and the impact of their crimes can be devastating; whether it’s by exacting a heavy toll on their victims’ mental health, using intimidation tactics to prevent them from seeking assistance, or getting them caught in a malicious cycle of further borrowing. We understand that it can therefore be very difficult, and takes a lot of courage, for people to come forward and report their experiences here.

“However, as part of both this national campaign and our continued efforts to make Doncaster feel safer, we want to offer reassurance to the people of our city that help is indeed out there for those who need it. You don’t have to suffer in silence and, by reaching out, can get access to confidential, non-judgemental support.”

Dave Benbow, Head of the IMLT, added: “Being in debt to an illegal lender is more than just a financial burden — it can be terrifying, isolating, and emotionally exhausting. For many, it feels like being trapped in a nightmare with no way out.”

“We want to reassure people that any information shared is treated in the strictest confidence. There’s no pressure — we’re here to help, not to make things harder.”

Hosted by Birmingham City Council, the Stop Loan Sharks team runs a dedicated, 24/7 helpline where trained staff are at hand to offer immediate support and guidance. This can be reached by calling 0300 555 2222.

For those who don’t feel ready to speak on the phone, victims can text 07860 022116, email [email protected] or visit www.stoploansharks.co.uk, where a reporting form and live text option are available.

In addition to partnering with the Illegal Money Lending Team, City of Doncaster Council is working together with South Yorkshire Police to crack down on crime and improve safety. More information can be found on the Your Life Doncaster Website. Meanwhile, specific advice and guidance about loan sharks can be found at www.doncaster.gov.uk.