Cabinet approves Doncaster economic strategy 2030 which “leaves no people behind”

The strategy prioritises equality, the environment and regeneration.

Doncaster Council’s cabinet formally approved the new economic strategy for the city on Wednesday, December 14.

It will be in place until 2030 and aims to improve the area using council budgets.

The council offices

The strategy comes with three ‘mission statements’:

• To have an economy that improves the living standards for all and that leaves no people behind• To have a more resilient, productive economy across all places• To have a greener, regenerative economy that restores and enhances the planet.

There are also key ‘mission priorities’ and ‘mission projects’, which identify actions that must take place, so progress can be measured.

Priorities listed include attracting new industry and investment, employment opportunities for all, a green economy, redirecting wealth to create new vibrant places, and developing digital and transport infrastructure.

Each priority has three aims which must be completed by 2030.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Glyn Jones presented the strategy to cabinet, saying: “The past year has cruelly reminded us why wellbeing should be our focus, and this is no different to how we should view our local economy.

“The impact of global warming and the climate and biodiversity emergency is ever more apparent, and we are in a cost of living crisis that is impacting the everyday lives of residents and businesses, with our most vulnerable making the impossible choice between eating or heating.

“Doncaster is currently being let down by Central Government.

“This is exactly why we need a different approach to our economy. An approach that measures success in the wellbeing of all our people, all our places and our planet.

“The economic status quo has not worked. We cannot and will not wait for prosperity to trickle down. This is about forging a new path, a path befitting of an aspiring, forward thinking city… a path towards an economy that works for people, places and planet.”

It follows on largely from the council’s Inclusive Growth Strategy 2018-21 which had similar principles.

The council considered another four year strategy but ruled that a long term approach would be more beneficial.

