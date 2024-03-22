Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In October 2021, it was announced that Doncaster Council was successful in its bid for £18.6 million from the first round of the government’s Levelling Up scheme.

Funding was awarded for projects to transform the markets, the Waterdale area and Waterfront, one of the largest brownfield sites in the country.

Work on the first project began in October 2022, as the Corn Exchange market hall closed for a £5 million refurbishment.

St James Baths.

The site continues to be revamped to create an “increased arts and culture offer” and is set to reopen in summer.

It was announced this week that work to revitalise the Waterdale area of the city centre has also begun.

The former Doncaster Central Library is in the process of being demolished to make way for a new public space in the centre of Waterdale.

Conservative Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher welcomed the news, writing: “Good to see that Levelling Up money is now being used at long last by Doncaster Council.

“Work has started on creating a green space in town. This money was allocated years ago.”

Works are expected to last for 14 weeks until the end of September.

Planning permission was also recently granted to turn the Waterfront area into a green open space using the funds.

While the council aims to develop the site in the future, the development of a temporary open space will make the site accessible for the public.

This project is expected to commence later in the year, alongside a major restoration of St James’ Baths which closed in 2013 due to the building’s poor condition.

The site has now been sold to an investor who has submitted plans to convert the building into an aparthotel.

Plans include a restaurant, bar, spa and residential apartments in the building with the construction of an additional 36 flats on the grounds.

The council also recently accepted £17.9 million in funding following a sucessful bid during Round 3 of the Levelling Up scheme.