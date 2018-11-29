Masons help North Lincolnshire dementia choir cause

A caring North Lincolnshire choir for people with dementia has received a boost with a generous donation from the Masons Industry in Scunthorpe.

The Togetherness Choir, which is run voluntarily by staff from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), was presented with £750 from the Masons Industry Lodge’s Benevolent Fund.

The choir was set up five years ago by Tracey Gouldthorp, an RDaSH Community Mental Health Nurse, (pictured right with secretary, Les Brewer, and worshipful master of the Industry Lodge, Dave Dowell) and Janet Riggall, retired Occupational Therapist, due to their interest in the benefits of singing in groups for people with dementia. Tracey Gouldthorp said the group sang a wide variety of songs and added: “Thank you very much to the Scunthorpe Mason’s Industry Lodge for this very generous donation to the choir. It will help sustain the group for another year as we are reliant upon donations to continue.”