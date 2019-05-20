Look how celebrity chef Candice Brown put a big smile on the face of a 10-year-old fan at the Doncaster food festival

Celebrity chef Candice Brown put a big smile on the face of Doncaster youngster Poppy Pearson.

Poppy was among the crowds visiting Doncaster on Sunday as the market opened up for the Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival 2019.

Bake Off winner Candice Brown with 10 year old fan Poppy Pearson at the Doncaster Food Festival

The young Great British Bake Off fan was thrilled to meet Candice Brown, the winner of the 2016 competition near her grandfather’s market stall.

Her quick thinking mum had nipped out to a book shop after realising her daughter’s idol was at the event – and Poppy got it signed and snatched a quick selfie with Candice.

Her delighted granddad, Nigel Berry, who runs a stall on the fish market said: “Candice and Simon Rimmer, who had both been doing exhibitiions, both came out to talke to people on the market. Poppy is 10, and she’s mad keen on bake-off. It made her day.”

Poppy was one of many who met the big name chefs on the day, with many of the market traders as well as the public grabbing selfies over the three days of the festival, which ran from Friday to Sunday.

Ryan Davis, who runs a fruit and veg stall, was also pleased to see the festival.

He said: “I thought it was really busy and we saw a lot of new faces in the market that we don’t usually see. It was a good weekend. It was nice to see Candice and Simon walking round talking to people.

“They even kept the wool market open an hour longer than usual because of the numbers of people.”

The event saw a Kids Zone with soft play, crafts, sensory activities as well as a range of performers, well known local producers and street food traders.