John Godber classic Up ‘N’ Under at Cast Theatre in Doncaster

John Godber’s classic comedy production about rugby in the north, Up ‘N’ Under, comes to Cast Theatre in Doncaster, March 1 to 3.

The ground breaking fingersmiths will be bringing John Godber’s stage production of the rugby drama to Cast from Thursday March 1 to Saturday, March 3, as part of an innovative partnership with EDRU.

The Wheatsheaf Arms rugby team, which is the laughing stock of Castleford’s Amateur Rugby League Seven-a-Side tournament have never won a game, don’t have seven players and spend more time in the pub than on the pitch.

With just five weeks to go, our hero coach Arthur has to convince them they can beat the mighty Cobblers Arms, but first of all he has to work out how to communicate with them.

This production will see a cast of Deaf and hearing actors use BSL and spoken English to bring fingersmiths’ exciting visual and physical theatre style back to the stage, following their critically acclaimed production of Frozen in 2014.

Jeni Draper, fingersmiths artistic director, said: “The combination of the two languages on stage accentuates the visual humour in the everyday banter of the characters and the physical storytelling sections become bolder. Our performance style has been likened to watching HD television. The pictures are sharper and you see the detail with greater clarity.

“I’m very excited about directing Up ’n’ Under, staying true to all the characteristics expected and loved in a Godber play, but adding a soupçon of Deaf culture and language to make this a fingersmiths production”

Tickets for Up ‘n’ Under from Thursday March 1 to Saturday March 3, at 7.30pm, as well as a Saturday matinee, are £16.50 (£14.50 under 26) and are available at castindoncaster.com or on 01302 303 959.