Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Housebuilder Persimmon received planning approval from Doncaster Council for the new houses to be built on land south of Doncaster Road allocated for housing in Doncaster’s Local Plan.

Everingham Place, as the new development will be known, will provide homebuyers with a choice of a range of house sizes and types ranging from one-bedroom terraced, to four-bed detached.

All homes will be fitted with EV chargers and built to new building regulations, ensuring improved energy efficiency and helping to reduce energy bills for homeowners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development will have significant areas of public open space, including an on-site play area and a trim-trail.

Work set to start on 187 new homes in Doncaster.

Forthy three of the new homes will be made available through shared ownership and affordable rent schemes.

Over £1 million will be provided by Persimmon to fund additional school places at two local schools.

Joel Frank, Land Director at Persimmon Yorkshire, said:

“We’re delighted to have received planning approval and are looking forward to getting on site later this year.

“Everingham Place will provide much needed high quality new homes, with a range of properties to suit all local homebuyers.”