Work set to start on 187 new homes in Doncaster
Everingham Place, as the new development will be known, will provide homebuyers with a choice of a range of house sizes and types ranging from one-bedroom terraced, to four-bed detached.
All homes will be fitted with EV chargers and built to new building regulations, ensuring improved energy efficiency and helping to reduce energy bills for homeowners.
The development will have significant areas of public open space, including an on-site play area and a trim-trail.
Forthy three of the new homes will be made available through shared ownership and affordable rent schemes.
Over £1 million will be provided by Persimmon to fund additional school places at two local schools.
Joel Frank, Land Director at Persimmon Yorkshire, said:
“We’re delighted to have received planning approval and are looking forward to getting on site later this year.
