Woodall Homes opens their show home at Stocksbridge development, Willow Heights

Local housebuilder Woodall Homes has officially opened its doors to its stunning new show home at Willow Heights, a premium development nestled in the scenic hills of Stocksbridge.

The show home, a beautifully designed four-bedroom detached property known as ‘The Don’, is now open for viewings every Friday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Visitors will be welcomed by a team member to give tours of the development and advice on buying a new build with Woodall Homes.

The Don offers spacious family living with three bathrooms, a stylish open-plan living and kitchen space featuring a high-spec German kitchen by Square, and a fully landscaped garden perfect for entertaining. A single garage and patio access complete the picture of modern countryside living.

The development is situated in the heights of Stocksbridge, and has 14 four-bedroom properties all positioned on the hillside above Fox Valley. Currently, there are 10 beautiful homes still available to reserve on the development, all completed to the same incredible standard.

Cassie Barnes, the Sales Manager at Woodall Homes said: “This development really does offer the best of both worlds with a peaceful setting on the edge of the Peak District, plus great local amenities and excellent links to Sheffield, Barnsley, and even Manchester or Leeds.

“It’s perfect for families, professionals, or anyone looking to put down roots in the country without giving up the convenience of the city.”

Stocksbridge residents can enjoy access to local schools, supermarkets, a pharmacy, a post office, and play areas all within walking distance. It also has great transport options to Sheffield and Barnsley, making it a well-connected location to settle down.

To find out more or arrange a visit, head to www.woodallhomes.co.uk or pop by the Willow Heights show home at S36 2AL this weekend.