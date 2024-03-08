Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The showhomes will be opening to the public from 11am this Saturday 9th March, when visitors will be able to tour the Oakham and Mawsley homes.

The Mawsley is a three-bedroom property perfect for those looking for modern day living in comfort and style. On the ground floor there is a WC and utility room, as well as a light and airy living room ideal for relaxing in after a hard day’s work. The open-plan kitchen and dining area is built to the highest specification, making it perfect for hosting dinner parties, having drinks with friends, or settling down to a comforting family meal. On the first floor, there are three elegant bedrooms with one ensuite and a stunning family bathroom.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

The Oakham is a four-bedroom detached property with an integrated double garage. It boasts a light and spacious living room, a handy utility room, and an open-plan kitchen and dining area. French doors leading out to the private rear garden offer a perfect spot for entertaining guests. Upstairs, the landing leads to four sizeable bedrooms, one of which comes complete with its own ensuite facilities. There is also a stylish family bathroom, as well as a WC downstairs.

Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones and Harron Homes Sales Manager Paul Walters.

De Maulay Manor will offer a mix of three, four and five-bedroom catering to individuals, families, and couples alike. All new homes at the development are being delivered under new regulations that include enhanced insulation, the installation of air source heat pumps, and the inclusion of dynamic Ohme ePod smart chargers, all of which can potentially save residents significant costs on energy and motor bills while boosting sustainability.

As well as being equipped for a sustainable future, the homes are also ideal for enjoying rural tranquillity. Street trees, cycle paths and footpaths wind through the development, connecting residents to a variety of walks and scenic trails extending over the gorgeous Doncaster countryside. With excellent commuter links to Doncaster, Rotherham and Worksop, the development offers a convenient fusion of urban and rural living.

Councillor Glyn Jones said: “The two showhomes are stellar examples of the care Harron takes towards the design of its homes. I was delighted to be shown around the development, and I look forward to the full opening of this newest addition to the Doncaster community.”

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are delighted to launch these brand new showhomes. The Mawsley and The Oakham epitomise our approach to building homes, fusing style, comfort and convenience with the quintessential benefits of rural life.

“With Doncaster having been recently awarded city status, it is very much an up and coming destination, with a wonderful, vibrant lifestyle that is perfect for couples, individuals, or families. We would encourage anyone looking to move to the area to book an appointment with our Sales Executives and attend this weekend’s event.”