Two new show homes open for Doncaster properties with price tags from £269,995

The show homes at The Meadows, off Hatfield Lane in the popular village of Armthorpe, will be opening with a fun-filled two-day event, on February 25-26.

Head down to the development to take a look around the impressive four-bedroom, three-storey Ellerston show home, and the stunning five-bedroom detached Ganton show home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you visit the new show homes on the opening weekend between 11am and 5pm, you’ll also be greeted by the brilliant Fancy Fries, offering up burgers, loaded fries and tasty desserts for everyone to enjoy. Drinks will also be available, and sales staff will be on hand to answer any questions you may have.

The Ellerston

And to top it off, in line with New Homes Week, if you reserve a home at The Meadows between February 25 and March 3, Stonebridge Homes will offer you a five per cent deposit contribution.

The development comprises of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, offering something for everyone. Close to local amenities and aimed at a range of buyers including first time buyers, families and down sizers, homes are being built in a variety of design styles in keeping with the area and featuring the latest in modern living standards, including bi-fold doors, luxury Villeroy and Boch bathrooms, Porcelanosa tiling and Bosch kitchen appliances as standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Kelly, Head of Sales at Stonebridge Homes said: “We are so excited to unveil our two new show homes at The Meadows. We opened our first new show home here just a few weeks ago, and interest is already high. This opening weekend offers a great opportunity to get a real feel for the quality of homes we build, with the added bonus of lovely refreshments for all guests visiting the development.”

Prices at The Meadows start from £269,995. If you’d like to come along to the show home opening event, please call Stonebridge Homes on 0113 357 1133 or email [email protected]co.uk.

The Ganton - one of the styles of properties available