Three storey four bedroom family home in the village of Auckley
Immaculately presented home. Comet Court is situated in the sought after village of Auckley, close to Doncaster airport, local amenities, Yorkshire Wildlife Park, and transport links.
This converted, four bedroom, three storey family home has, open plan living to the ground floor, downstairs cloakroom with wc, and ample storage space giving the property a spacious feel throughout.
Four generous size double bedrooms over two floors including shower room and family bathroom make this an ideal family home.
Secure private garden to the rear with large lawn area and off road parking to the front of the property for two cars.
12 Comet Court, Auckley, Doncaster DN9 3PY is for sale at offers in excess of £230,000.
Contact Purple Bricks tel. 07769 905087.
Viewing highly recommended to appreciate what this property has to offer.