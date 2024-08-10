This is where the best places to buy a house with a garden are in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 10th Aug 2024, 19:00 GMT
The most affordable areas in Doncaster to own a property with a garden space have been unveiled in a new study.

MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in Doncaster based on their home outdoor space, revealing the best and worst areas to buy houses with a garden.

Top 10 areas in Doncaster with the most private garden space, figures show the space m2:

Cadeby, Hickleton & Hampole 1,364,208

This is where the best places to buy a house with a garden are in Doncaster. Photo taken by Sergey Shmidt.

Old Cantley, Auckley & Finningley 1,267,496

Hatfield East 1,252,615

Bessacarr Bawtry Road 1,237,995

Sprotbrough 1,163,252

Thorne 1,133,680

Tickhill & Wadworth 1,105,718

Bessacarr Grange & Lakeside 1,041,655

Stainforth 1,000,538

Bawtry, Austerfield & Hayfield 974,429

Top 10 areas in Doncaster with the least private garden space

Central Doncaster & Hyde Park 331,264

Bentley Rise 434,059

Belle Vue & Town Fields 522,724

Conisbrough North 528,858

Armthorpe South 532,694

Cantley Park 556,385

Balby Carr 568,360

Mexborough West 573,657

Mexborough East 600,337

Cusworth 605,516

A spokesman said: “We used data from the Office for National Statistics around access to gardens and public green spaces in UK, where we found the property garden space area for all neighbourhoods in Doncaster.”

