This is where the best places to buy a house with a garden are in Doncaster
MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in Doncaster based on their home outdoor space, revealing the best and worst areas to buy houses with a garden.
Top 10 areas in Doncaster with the most private garden space, figures show the space m2:
Cadeby, Hickleton & Hampole 1,364,208
Old Cantley, Auckley & Finningley 1,267,496
Hatfield East 1,252,615
Bessacarr Bawtry Road 1,237,995
Sprotbrough 1,163,252
Thorne 1,133,680
Tickhill & Wadworth 1,105,718
Bessacarr Grange & Lakeside 1,041,655
Stainforth 1,000,538
Bawtry, Austerfield & Hayfield 974,429
Top 10 areas in Doncaster with the least private garden space
Central Doncaster & Hyde Park 331,264
Bentley Rise 434,059
Belle Vue & Town Fields 522,724
Conisbrough North 528,858
Armthorpe South 532,694
Cantley Park 556,385
Balby Carr 568,360
Mexborough West 573,657
Mexborough East 600,337
Cusworth 605,516
A spokesman said: “We used data from the Office for National Statistics around access to gardens and public green spaces in UK, where we found the property garden space area for all neighbourhoods in Doncaster.”
