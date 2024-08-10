Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The most affordable areas in Doncaster to own a property with a garden space have been unveiled in a new study.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in Doncaster based on their home outdoor space, revealing the best and worst areas to buy houses with a garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 10 areas in Doncaster with the most private garden space, figures show the space m2:

Cadeby, Hickleton & Hampole 1,364,208

This is where the best places to buy a house with a garden are in Doncaster. Photo taken by Sergey Shmidt.

Old Cantley, Auckley & Finningley 1,267,496

Hatfield East 1,252,615

Bessacarr Bawtry Road 1,237,995

Sprotbrough 1,163,252

Thorne 1,133,680

Tickhill & Wadworth 1,105,718

Bessacarr Grange & Lakeside 1,041,655

Stainforth 1,000,538

Bawtry, Austerfield & Hayfield 974,429

Top 10 areas in Doncaster with the least private garden space

Central Doncaster & Hyde Park 331,264

Bentley Rise 434,059

Belle Vue & Town Fields 522,724

Conisbrough North 528,858

Armthorpe South 532,694

Cantley Park 556,385

Balby Carr 568,360

Mexborough West 573,657

Mexborough East 600,337

Cusworth 605,516

A spokesman said: “We used data from the Office for National Statistics around access to gardens and public green spaces in UK, where we found the property garden space area for all neighbourhoods in Doncaster.”