This home in a Doncaster hotspot is up for sale, with so much to offer a family....
This detached property in one of Doncaster’s most sought after areas offers great living accommodation, and is situated perfectly for a whole range of local amenities.
Its accommodation includes a welcoming entrance hall with cloakroom.
There are four reception rooms on the ground floor, and an airy conservatory.
The fully fitted kitchen has a separate, handy utility room.
Upstairs are four good-sized bedrooms with an en-suite facility to the master bedroom, and a family bathroom with a four-piece, white suite.
The property has established gardens to both front and rear, with a patio, lawn,and pathway, and a useful garden store.
There is plenty of off street parking space, along with a double garage.
Its position is a great bonus with this property, as it is in close proximity to the Lakeside retail park, Doncaster Racecourse, and the Dome Leisure Centre, as well as being conveniently close to transport links for both local travel and for further afield, via the motorway network.