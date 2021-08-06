Prices start from as little as £40,000

These are the 13 cheapest houses for sale in Doncaster

These are the 13 cheapest houses for sale in Doncaster at the moment.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 6th August 2021, 1:48 pm

Prices start from as little as £40,000, according to Zoopla.

1. £40,000

This two bedroom terraced house in Stoneclose Avenue is priced at £40,000 with Galley Properties

Photo: .

Buy photo

2. £45,000

William H Brown are selling this three bed terraced house in Victoria Road, Edlington for £45,000

Photo: .

Buy photo

3. £45,000

This two bedroom terraced house in Kirk Street, Hexthorpe, is on the market with William H Brown for £45,000

Photo: .

Buy photo

4. £48,000

William H Brown are selling this one bed flat in Amersall Road, Scawthorpe, for £48,000

Photo: .

Buy photo
DoncasterZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 4