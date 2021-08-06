Prices start from as little as £40,000, according to Zoopla.
1. £40,000
This two bedroom terraced house in Stoneclose Avenue is priced at £40,000 with Galley Properties
2. £45,000
William H Brown are selling this three bed terraced house in Victoria Road, Edlington for £45,000
3. £45,000
This two bedroom terraced house in Kirk Street, Hexthorpe, is on the market with William H Brown for £45,000
4. £48,000
William H Brown are selling this one bed flat in Amersall Road, Scawthorpe, for £48,000
