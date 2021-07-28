Offers over £190,000 for this 3 bed semi-detached house for sale on Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59179980/

These are 10 of the most viewed Doncaster properties for sale on Zoopla - and most of them cost less than £150k

Rocketing prices in the Doncaster property market make it one of the hottest in the country – so what are buyers looking at?

By Kev Rogers
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 2:58 pm

We teamed up with Zoopla to find out the 10 most viewed properties and the results showed some interesting trends, with the majority of properties on the list costing less than £150,000.

The average price for property in Doncaster stood at £179,108 in July 2021. This is a rise of 1.69% in the last three months (since April 2021) and rise of 7.38% since 12 months ago. In terms of property types, flats in Doncaster sold for an average of £128,240 and terraced houses for £108,360.

Here are the top 10, in order. Details were correct on the date of publication.

1. 3 bedrooms

This 3 bed semi-detached house is for sale Norman Crescent, Scawsby, Doncaster for offers around £90,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59076564/

Photo: Zoopla

2. 3 Bedrooms

This 3 bed semi-detached house is for sale on Fairview Avenue, Woodlands, Doncaster for offers over £160,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59125438/

Photo: Zoopla

3. 2 bedrooms end terrace

uide price This 2 bed end terrace on Dixon Crescent Balby is for sale with a guide price of £65,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59024543/

Photo: Zoopla

4. 3 bedrooms

This 3 bed end terrace house on Tudor Road, Woodlands, Doncaster is for sale with a guide price of £140,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59168244/

Photo: Zoopla

