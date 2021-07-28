These are 10 of the most viewed Doncaster properties for sale on Zoopla - and most of them cost less than £150k

We teamed up with Zoopla to find out the 10 most viewed properties and the results showed some interesting trends, with the majority of properties on the list costing less than £150,000.

The average price for property in Doncaster stood at £179,108 in July 2021. This is a rise of 1.69% in the last three months (since April 2021) and rise of 7.38% since 12 months ago. In terms of property types, flats in Doncaster sold for an average of £128,240 and terraced houses for £108,360.

Here are the top 10, in order. Details were correct on the date of publication.

1. 3 bedrooms This 3 bed semi-detached house is for sale Norman Crescent, Scawsby, Doncaster for offers around £90,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59076564/ Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. 3 Bedrooms This 3 bed semi-detached house is for sale on Fairview Avenue, Woodlands, Doncaster for offers over £160,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59125438/ Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. 2 bedrooms end terrace uide price This 2 bed end terrace on Dixon Crescent Balby is for sale with a guide price of £65,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59024543/ Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. 3 bedrooms This 3 bed end terrace house on Tudor Road, Woodlands, Doncaster is for sale with a guide price of £140,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59168244/ Photo: Zoopla Buy photo