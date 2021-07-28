These are 10 of the most viewed Doncaster properties for sale on Zoopla - and most of them cost less than £150k
Rocketing prices in the Doncaster property market make it one of the hottest in the country – so what are buyers looking at?
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 2:58 pm
We teamed up with Zoopla to find out the 10 most viewed properties and the results showed some interesting trends, with the majority of properties on the list costing less than £150,000.
The average price for property in Doncaster stood at £179,108 in July 2021. This is a rise of 1.69% in the last three months (since April 2021) and rise of 7.38% since 12 months ago. In terms of property types, flats in Doncaster sold for an average of £128,240 and terraced houses for £108,360.
Here are the top 10, in order. Details were correct on the date of publication.
Page 1 of 3