The top 10 most popular (and least popular) places in Doncaster to buy a house revealed
Using property data from the Office for National Statistics, Online MarketingSurgery and UPVC home renovation company Spray Vue have ranked areas in Doncaster based on the number of properties sold over a yearly period, revealing the most and least popular areas to move.
The Popular Property Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Doncaster based on the amount of property sales year ending September 2024, ranked Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun as the number one – with Hexthorpe topping the list of worst places to buy.
Top 10 neighbourhoods in Doncaster with the highest property sales
Kirk Sandall & Barnby Dun – 122
Thorne – 121
Hatfield East – 116
Askern, Campsall & Norton – 115
New Rossington – 110
Wheatley Hills – 106
Bawtry, Austerfield & Hayfield – 104
Armthorpe North – 101
Old Cantley, Auckley & Finningley – 99
Adwick le Street & Woodlands – 98
Top 10 neighbourhoods in Doncaster with the lowest property sales
Hexthorpe & Balby North – 40
Warmsworth, Braithwell & Stainton – 44
Cadeby, Hickleton & Hampole – 49
Conisbrough North – 53
Bentley & Toll Bar – 55
Cantley Park – 55
Stainforth – 56
Mexborough East – 58
Moorends – 60
Edenthorpe & Mere Lane – 62
The study used property sale data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the total residential property sales for MSOA areas in Doncaster between October 2023 and September 2024.
