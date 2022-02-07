Stylish ground floor retirement home in quiet cul-de-sac in the village of Bentley

A stylish ground floor retirement property tucked away in a cul-de-sac position, a short walk from shops, public transport and all local amenities.
Beautifully presented and well planned accommodation, briefly comprising: entrance porch, lounge with feature electric fire, kitchen with beech effect units, two bedrooms and shower room with modern white suite.
Outside, the property sits within manicured communal gardens, with residents parking spaces to the front of the property.
Please note, this propery is Leasehold
Part Ownership (70%) , 2 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartment, offering stylish and comfortable accommodation in a charming village location.
1. Moat Hills Court, Bentley,
Kitchen - uPVC double glazed window to the rear elevation, a range of attractice Beech effect wall and base units, complementary work-surfaces, inset sink, mixer tap, tiled splash-backs, gas hob and integrated oven, space for fridge freezer, plumbing for automatic washing machine, wood effect laminate flooring, radiator panel and power points.
2. Moat Hill Court, Bentley
3. Moat Hills Court, Bentley
Lounge - uPVC double glazed window to the front elevation, ceiling coving, electric fire unit, T.V point, radiator panel and power points.
4. Moat Hills Court, Bentley
