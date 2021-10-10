Stylish extended four bedroom detached family home in popular suburb of Doncaster

Situated in a cul-de-sac location with two walk-in wardrobes, a games room, a kitchen diner and a utility room, conservatory, cloakroom and study.
There are generous sized gardens with a patio and decked area. The garden is mainly laid to lawn and houses a garden shed and games room/workshop. At the rear of the garden there are steps up to a further elevated section. This property is available with no onward chain.
Cedar Road, Balby is on offer at a guide price of £260,000 – £270,000 with William H Brown, Tel. 01302 327121. Visit www.williamhbrown.co.uk
1. Cedar Road, Balby
Positioned in a cul-de-sac location with ample off road parking by a dropped kerb.
2. Cedar Road, Balby
A modern kitchen fitted with a range of high gloss wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has space for a five ring electric hob with a cooker hood above, an electric oven and grill, plumbing for a dishwasher and space for an American style fridgefreezer. There is plinth under unit lighting and an area for a dining table and chairs. The room has a lot of natural light with two rear facing double glazed windows and a rear facing set of French doors which lead into the conservatory.
3. Cedar Road
4. Cedar Road
Utility room, with a range of wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces. There is plumbing for a washing machine, an area for a dryer and a wall mounted boiler. With access to the WC.
