Stylish extended four bedroom detached family home in popular suburb of Doncaster

2. Cedar Road, Balby

A modern kitchen fitted with a range of high gloss wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has space for a five ring electric hob with a cooker hood above, an electric oven and grill, plumbing for a dishwasher and space for an American style fridgefreezer. There is plinth under unit lighting and an area for a dining table and chairs. The room has a lot of natural light with two rear facing double glazed windows and a rear facing set of French doors which lead into the conservatory.

